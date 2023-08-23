M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,110,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,181 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $74,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.