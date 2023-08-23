M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,008,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,213 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.99% of Euronav worth $65,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Euronav by 43.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Euronav during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Euronav by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

EURN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. 638,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,117. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.23. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently 76.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EURN. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Euronav from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.24.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

