M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.30% of Republic Services worth $128,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Republic Services by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.63. The company had a trading volume of 272,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,959. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

