M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $167.64 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47,466 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.8% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Lowe’s Companies worth $167,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.04. 1,132,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,317. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

