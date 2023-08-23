M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 40,517 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,611 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,517 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $48,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 44,940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $11,561,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $13.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $532.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $507.60 and its 200 day moving average is $419.60. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $552.94. The stock has a market cap of $242.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

