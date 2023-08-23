Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:MLSS opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.31. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.35.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.
