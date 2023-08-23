Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.39 and last traded at $42.39. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.
Mineral Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84.
About Mineral Resources
Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.
