Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.15

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 2930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.
Mitsui Fudosan Trading Up 1.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37.
About Mitsui Fudosan
Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui Fudosan
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.