Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 28,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 17,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

