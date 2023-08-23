Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNTK. B. Riley began coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of MNTK opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. Montauk Renewables has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 25.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 121.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 6,983.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 192,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

