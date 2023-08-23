Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 4,963 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,069,973.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,211,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,099,789.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, hitting $220.21. 178,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.95. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $259.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 283.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on MORN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.