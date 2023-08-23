Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Shares Down 0.5%

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 217.50 ($2.77). Approximately 6,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 35,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.50 ($2.79).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Mpac Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Mpac Group

The firm has a market capitalization of £44.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10,712.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 224.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 244.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83.

In other Mpac Group news, insider Sara Fowler acquired 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £516.14 ($658.51). Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Mpac Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

Featured Stories

