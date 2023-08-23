Multichain Trading 15.7% Lower This Week (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Multichain has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00004719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multichain has a market capitalization of $23.05 million and $79,109.74 worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Multichain

Multichain’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain (MULTI) is an open-source protocol, initially launched as Anyswap on July 20, 2020, designed to facilitate interoperability among diverse blockchains. It allows almost all blockchains to inter-operate, supporting Ethereum-like chains, Bitcoin types, COSMOS chains, and more. It’s a leading cross-chain solution with a total value locked (TVL) of over $5 billion. The protocol offers multiple services, including a Bridge, a Router, anyCall Crosschain Contract Calls, and a Crosschain NFT Bridge and Router, providing secure and cost-effective cross-chain transfers of assets. The governance of the community and ecosystem is managed through the $MULTI token. Its aim is to be the ultimate router for Web 3, fostering the development of the decentralized web.”

