Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 399,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 591,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Myomo Trading Up 9.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Myomo had a negative net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 106.09%. The business had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myomo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Myomo in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Myomo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Myomo by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65,293 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Myomo by 516.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 91,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Featured Articles

