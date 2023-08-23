Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $0.90. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 61,726 shares.

Nanophase Technologies Trading Up 12.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 9.07%.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

