Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 50,250 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,250 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.8% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $519,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $14.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.16. The company had a trading volume of 67,165,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,579,703. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $438.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $481.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

