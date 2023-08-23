Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 53,873 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,873 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Danaher worth $137,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,769 shares of company stock worth $17,087,272. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.86. 1,497,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,591. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $294.60. The company has a market cap of $188.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

