Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 26,055 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $117,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $223.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.76 and a 200 day moving average of $204.53. The company has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

