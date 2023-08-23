Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 46,737 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,737 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $122,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 497.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,556 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $209,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

TXN stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,129,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,380. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.15.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Company Profile



Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

