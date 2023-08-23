Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,885 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $207,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 20.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 101,897 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 52.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,637,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $161,450,000 after purchasing an additional 903,277 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Oracle by 7.7% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 279,420 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 107,146 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,345,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

