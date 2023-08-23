Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $169,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.48.
In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,441 shares of company stock worth $360,685,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $553.36. 2,118,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,223. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $557.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
