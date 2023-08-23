NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Announces Dividend of $0.49

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4864 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SPYI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.51. 156,122 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $186.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38.
About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF
