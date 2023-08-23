NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.455-1.605 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. NetApp also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,375,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.35.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,744 shares of company stock worth $798,626. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 108.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NetApp by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

