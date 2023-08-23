NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NURO stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.42, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 75.17%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
