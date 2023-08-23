Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of Northrop Grumman worth $95,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after purchasing an additional 242,658 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,105,000 after purchasing an additional 166,352 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,787.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 152,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,938,000 after purchasing an additional 149,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.7 %

NOC stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.52. 551,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,458. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $447.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $421.73 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

