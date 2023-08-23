Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.53

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.53 and last traded at $61.47, with a volume of 62825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
