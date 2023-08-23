Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.27

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.27 and traded as low as $10.69. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 655,829 shares traded.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 68.5% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,240,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,602,000 after buying an additional 2,943,033 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,213,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,298,000 after buying an additional 1,347,916 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 6,105,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,400,000 after buying an additional 222,552 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,859,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,505,000 after buying an additional 470,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,201,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,386,000 after buying an additional 51,433 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

