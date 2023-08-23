Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.27

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.27 and traded as low as $10.69. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 655,829 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
