NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,397 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.22% of NXP Semiconductors worth $107,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.10. 2,246,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

