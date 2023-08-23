Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Intuit by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,361,000 after purchasing an additional 682,644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $14.85 on Wednesday, reaching $502.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,668. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $514.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $140.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $479.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

