Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $441,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GNRC

Generac Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.20. The company had a trading volume of 781,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $253.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day moving average of $119.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.