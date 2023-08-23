Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,356,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,893,138. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

