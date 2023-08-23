Oarsman Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

RYE stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 96,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,640. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $545.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

