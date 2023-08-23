Oarsman Capital Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,633 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $13.67 on Wednesday, reaching $533.15. 1,550,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,159. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $243.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $552.94.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

