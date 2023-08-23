Oarsman Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,962 shares of company stock valued at $113,052,232 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

