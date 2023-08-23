Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 8,936 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,506. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

