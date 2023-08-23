Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.83. The company had a trading volume of 540,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,343. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $217.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

