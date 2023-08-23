Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 382 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $311,102,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $12.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.58. The company had a trading volume of 48,414,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,488,594. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $481.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 242.93, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $438.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

