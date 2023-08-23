Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.10.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPAD shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Shares of OPAD opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $25.87.
Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.52. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 174.50%. The firm had revenue of $230.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
