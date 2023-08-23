OFS Credit Company, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:OCCIN)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIN remained flat at $22.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

