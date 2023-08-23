OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
OFS Credit Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of OFS Credit stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30.
About OFS Credit
