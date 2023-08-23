Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Position Lessened by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after buying an additional 149,030 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Olin by 53,285.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after buying an additional 1,441,382 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 414,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,588.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

