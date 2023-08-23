Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.50 million-$237.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $236.28 million. Ooma also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to $0.14-$0.16 EPS.

Ooma Stock Performance

Ooma stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,091. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $355.21 million, a PE ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 0.85. Ooma has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $16.76.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ooma will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ooma in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $71,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,701,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after buying an additional 667,631 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ooma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after buying an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 96.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 156,443 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,034,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

