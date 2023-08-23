Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.00 million-$59.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.08 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.59-$0.63 EPS.

Ooma Stock Performance

NYSE OOMA traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,091. Ooma has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $355.21 million, a PE ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on OOMA shares. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insider Activity at Ooma

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ooma news, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $71,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 160,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 23,929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile



Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Featured Stories

