Optiver Holding B.V. Buys 39,435 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $701,629,000 after purchasing an additional 447,099 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,652,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,139,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,672,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $230.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.58.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

