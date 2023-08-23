Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 1,004,731 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Optiver Holding B.V. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,004,731 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Optiver Holding B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $20,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,238,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,724,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,669 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,089,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,580 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,561,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZ stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,760,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,414,797. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

