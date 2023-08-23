OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) vs. Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Critical Review

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OSI Systems and Wolfspeed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Wolfspeed 1 9 9 0 2.42

Valuation & Earnings

OSI Systems presently has a consensus price target of $126.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.21%. Wolfspeed has a consensus price target of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.71%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than OSI Systems.

This table compares OSI Systems and Wolfspeed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.18 billion 1.68 $115.35 million $4.82 24.61 Wolfspeed $921.90 million 6.08 -$329.90 million ($2.65) -16.99

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 6.91% 14.73% 6.48% Wolfspeed -35.78% -9.18% -3.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of OSI Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OSI Systems beats Wolfspeed on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions. The Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology and related services. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides electronic components and electronic manufacturing services for Security and Healthcare divisions, as well as to external original equipment manufacturer customers and end users for applications in the defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets, among others. The company was founded by Deepak Chopra in May 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, CA.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

