Osmosis (OSMO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.64 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Osmosis has a total market cap of $203.70 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Osmosis

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

