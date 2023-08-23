OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC decreased its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,381 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OUT. StockNews.com began coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,277. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Clive A. Punter bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,074.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.