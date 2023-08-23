Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 6,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Pacific Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Get Pacific Financial alerts:

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Pacific Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.44%.

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.