Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 6,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.
Pacific Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter.
Pacific Financial Announces Dividend
Pacific Financial Company Profile
Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Financial
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.