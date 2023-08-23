Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Sells $170,696.75 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, June 13th, Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24.

On Thursday, May 25th, Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.66. 3,088,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,755. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.