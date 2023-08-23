Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Sells $170,696.75 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 13th, Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24.
- On Thursday, May 25th, Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.66. 3,088,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,755. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
